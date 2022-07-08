Bicyclist killed in Abbott Road hit-and-run; second fatality in less than a month

A bicyclist was killed Thursday night in what police say was a hit-and-run collision on Abbott Road.
The incident happened at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue just after 10 p.m.
The victim died at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
On June 17, a motorist struck three bicyclists on South Park Avenue, near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. One of the victims, Sara Rogers, a local musician, was killed in the incident. Two other women were hospitalized. Police at the time said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the crashes.