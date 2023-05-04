When Michael "Mikey" Conklin moved into his neighborhood, he went door to door with plates of cookies to introduce himself and find out where the other kids lived.

He helped neighbors carry in their groceries and often left his group of friends to play with the kids the others didn't want to play with.

He even tried selling his toys so he could buy candy and snacks for children in the neighborhood who didn't have any.

"Our son, Michael, was beyond the typical boy who liked to ride his bike and spend the day with his best friends at the neighborhood splash pad," Angela Conklin said of her son.

Mikey Conklin was killed Aug. 11, 2021, after being run over twice near Griffith Park, near Lovejoy and Griffith streets, in Sloan. He was 10.

In court on Thursday, a judge issued the driver's sentence: two to four years in prison.

Kevin J. Mendola, 38, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty March 17 to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, a class D felony; criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony; and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor.

Near the start of Thursday's sentencing, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller admonished Mendola for standing too far from a table, in a position that allowed him to shield himself behind one of his defense attorneys and outside the view of a television news camera pointed in his direction.

Before he issued the sentence, which he committed to as part of a plea agreement, Boller read a letter sent to the court by one of Mendola's former neighbors on Benzinger Street, in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood, who said she had known him since he was a young boy. The former neighbor, whose name was not disclosed by the judge, said Mendola "has never had any self-control whatsoever."

"Please keep Kevin in jail for as long as possible for the safety of everyone else," the former neighbor wrote. "If he does get out of jail sooner or later, he will or injure or kill someone else."

The judge told Mendola he inflicted pain not on just one family, but a neighborhood and a community.

"I hope to God when you get out you can corral your anger and your emotions and live a law-abiding life," Boller said.

Mendola's defense attorneys acknowledged what Conklin's family would get in court proceedings was insufficient.

"The legal system is just not adequate in a case like this," said James R. Maloney, who represented Mendola along with Robert Cutting.

Mendola has been in custody since October 2021. He was eligible for a longer sentence due to a prior felony conviction. He went to prison in 2006 after being convicted of first-degree attempted robbery and was released in 2009, according to records from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Prosecutors previously said Mendola was at the park looking for two girls who shot his girlfriend's son in the face with a BB gun.

A crowd gathered, with a parent of one of the girls present. The situation diffused, with Mikey standing nearby next to his bike.

That's when Mendola put his SUV in reverse, running over the boy. He pulled forward, running over him again, and got out of the truck. He tried to help him, but then drove away.

Cheektowaga police stopped Mendola's vehicle on Boll Street, a block from Griffith Street.

The boy who was injured with the BB gun was Mikey's best friend, said Angie Conklin, who paused frequently as she addressed the court.

"You killed my son over an incident. My son came home to get that little boy Band-Aids because he was hurt," she said. "He came rushing home to make sure his buddy was OK."

"You saw my son ... " she said. Then she stopped.

She said she couldn't read any more of her statement.

Boller assured her he had read what she wrote. He told her he would never forget the case, which he said was among the most terrible he's seen in his courtroom.

"I wish I had some power to ease your pain," the judge said.

"I will not allow hate in our hearts," Angie Conklin told the judge. "I can’t hate that man, but my son, his memory will be living on."