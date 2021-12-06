Betty Jean Grant pleads not guilty to election law violation, harassment

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on charges stemming from a videotaped encounter inside a polling place Oct. 23.

Grant pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, as about two dozen of her supporters gathered inside and outside the courtroom.

James A.W. McLeod, Grant's lawyer, asked LoTempio to dismiss the case, characterizing the court paperwork filed by the Erie County District Attorney's office as "defective" and "deficient."

The judge reserved decision scheduled the parties to return to court Jan. 4.

LoTempio ordered Grant, who was not in police custody, released on her own recognizance.

Grant, 73, is accused of violating state election law when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot at a table inside the Delevan Grider Community Center, what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."