Betty Jean Grant pleads not guilty to election law violation, harassment

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on charges stemming from a videotaped encounter inside a polling place Oct. 23.
Grant pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, as about two dozen of her supporters gathered inside and outside the courtroom.
James A.W. McLeod, Grant's lawyer, asked LoTempio to dismiss the case, characterizing the court paperwork filed by the Erie County District Attorney's office as "defective" and "deficient."
The judge reserved decision scheduled the parties to return to court Jan. 4.
LoTempio ordered Grant, who was not in police custody, released on her own recognizance.
Grant, 73, is accused of violating state election law when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot at a table inside the Delevan Grider Community Center, what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."
Grant "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.
She also allegedly streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live.
Grant had been issued an appearance ticket for a misdemeanor election law charge, as well as second-degree harassment, a violation.
Grant has maintained she recorded the incident because she believed a woman improperly volunteered to help a voter fill out her ballot.
The woman who helped the voter was a supporter of Mayor Byron Brown, while Grant was a supporter of his opponent, India Walton.
Carolette Meadows, the Brown supporter, said was helping two elderly sisters who did not know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name on the ballot.