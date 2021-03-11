Best of friends, two grandmothers died leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic

The two grandmothers had been the best of friends for 50 years, so it was not surprising that they went for their Covid-19 vaccines together.

Both were eager to safely be with their families again.

But Jessie Y. Button and Jacquelin M. "Jackie" Simpson never made it home.

As Simpson was pulling out of the Wyoming County Highway Department on Route 19 in Gainesville where the vaccine clinic was held Tuesday afternoon, her 2001 Volkswagen Beetle made a left turn to go north. It was struck by a southbound car, according to witnesses and data from the scene, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Simpson, 83, and Button, 82, both of Perry, died instantly in the crash. The driver of the other car was treated and released from Wyoming County Community Hospital, and was not charged.

"They were the best of friends. I don't think one could have survived without the other," said Button's daughter, Tammy Stewart.

It was the first Covid-19 vaccine shot for both of them, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They waited for 20 minutes after the injections, and then left. The person who gave Button her shot told her family it was a pleasure to see how happy the two of them were.