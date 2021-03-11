Best of friends, two grandmothers died leaving Wyoming County vaccination clinic

The two grandmothers had been the best of friends for 50 years, so it was not surprising that they went for their Covid-19 vaccines together.
Both were eager to safely be with their families again.
But Jessie Y. Button and Jacquelin M. "Jackie" Simpson never made it home.
As Simpson was pulling out of the Wyoming County Highway Department on Route 19 in Gainesville where the vaccine clinic was held Tuesday afternoon, her 2001 Volkswagen Beetle made a left turn to go north. It was struck by a southbound car, according to witnesses and data from the scene, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Simpson, 83, and Button, 82, both of Perry, died instantly in the crash. The driver of the other car was treated and released from Wyoming County Community Hospital, and was not charged.
"They were the best of friends. I don't think one could have survived without the other," said Button's daughter, Tammy Stewart.
It was the first Covid-19 vaccine shot for both of them, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. They waited for 20 minutes after the injections, and then left. The person who gave Button her shot told her family it was a pleasure to see how happy the two of them were.
"She was excited because she was excited to be around family again," Stewart said.
Button had not yet met her great-great-grandson, because of the virus.
The crash shocked the small community of Perry, where both women lived for at least 40 years. They were very involved in Hope Chapel, a Free Methodist church in Perry, where Simpson was the treasurer. They were members of Care To Knit, a women's group that creates lap blankets, bookmarks, baby sets for area nursing homes, hospitals and schools.
The two met when they and their husbands lived in Pavilion in Genesee County, then both families ended up in Perry. Both have been widows for more than 20 years.
Button had some medical problems, and had had heart surgery and a stroke. Simpson did the driving for the pair, as well as mowing her own lawn and tackling the snow with an electric snow blower.
"If you stopped by and offered, Ma would say, 'Oh no, I like doing this,' " said Simpson's son Michael, who added that she ran the mower at high speed.
She also took care of the gardens and about 30 rose bushes, he said. And she spent about two weeks putting up lights on her house for Christmas.
"She was like an oak tree, always there, always strong," Michael Simpson said.
Whenever someone was sick, she would deliver vegetable beef soup, made from scratch in a cast iron kettle.
"She found the good in everyone she met," he said. "She was pretty strong-willed, independent. I never saw Ma lose her temper once."
She also like to read, often a book a day. She enjoyed baking, doing jigsaw puzzles and gardening.
Simpson and Button liked to take bus trips together, and they would treat each other to a meal on their birthdays at the Charcoal Corral in Perry.
A homemaker who had worked for Perry Market Place as a cashier, Button was a caregiver for the last 40 years, Stewart said. Her husband, Roy, was diagnosed with Huntington's disease about 40 years ago, and died from it in 1999. Five of her six children have Huntington's and it claimed two of their lives.
But Button was known for her quirky humor and love of holidays. She kept her Christmas tree up year round, decorating every month for a different event. This month it was ready for St. Patrick's Day. She also had 12 purses she changed every month, to match her "unique" sense of humor, Stewart said.
Button also loved wearing quirky hats. She even bought an Amish hat for her pastor because she thought it would look good on him, Stewart said.
She loved gnomes of all kinds, Hallmark movies, scratch-off tickets and listening to John Denver music. She kept dozens of birthday and holiday cards, and had three of them filled out ready to mail for the next birthdays, Stewart said.
"With her limited resources, she made sure everybody had something," Stewart said.
In addition to her children, Button is survived by three sisters, four brothers, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Her husband, Roy, died in 1999.
Services for Button will take place at 1 p.m. March 20 at Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, 98 N. Main St., Perry. Her family has asked those attending her funeral to honor of her spirit by wearing a hat.
Simpson, the mother of five, is also is survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Robert E., died in 1994.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC. 98 N. Main St., Perry.