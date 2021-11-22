Bennett vs. McQuaid football to be fought in court then – maybe – on the field

The legal battle over which players will be allowed to play in a high school playoff football game is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning in a Buffalo courtroom.

Attorneys for McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester and the Erie County Health Department are scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. before State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional game that was supposed to be played Saturday between McQuaid and Bennett High School was postponed hours before kickoff after a dispute arose surrounding positive Covid-19 tests among McQuaid's team and coaching staff.

After Erie County health officials ruled only vaccinated McQuaid players could play, McQuaid filed a lawsuit and got a judge to temporarily block the county's health requirements.

The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Williamsville South, and remained on as of Monday afternoon, pending the court ruling. The winner is scheduled to play in the West semifinals against host Cicero-North Syracuse at 6 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement issued Monday, McQuaid said there were zero positives in testing Monday and the team expects to test again Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month