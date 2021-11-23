Bennett and McQuaid to play high school playoff game tonight

Bennett High School's postponed playoff football game against McQuaid Jesuit will played Tuesday night at Williamsville South High School.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo deemed the issue "moot" in a hearing Tuesday morning.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional game was originally scheduled for last Saturday. However, McQuaid challenged an Erie County Health Department order that only vaccinated players from McQuaid could play in the game that was eventually postponed only a few hours before kickoff. The Section V school filed a lawsuit Saturday and in a statement said "some players" and a coach tested positive for Covid early last week.

During the hearing, Erie County attorney Jeremy Toth said players whose last close contact was Nov. 15 have tested out of quarantine and can play.

"Our current guidelines allow these players to play," Toth said. Players will be allowed to play under current guidelines, not as result of the lawsuit, he noted.

An attorney for the state public high school association said it is not aware of any other action that would prevent the game from happening Tuesday.

