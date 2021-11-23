Bennett and McQuaid to play high school playoff game tonight

Bennett High School's postponed playoff football game against McQuaid Jesuit will played Tuesday night at Williamsville South High School.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo deemed the issue "moot" in a hearing Tuesday morning.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA Far West Regional game was originally scheduled for last Saturday. However, McQuaid challenged an Erie County Health Department order that only vaccinated players from McQuaid could play in the game that was eventually postponed only a few hours before kickoff. The Section V school filed a lawsuit Saturday and in a statement said "some players" and a coach tested positive for Covid early last week.
During the hearing, Erie County attorney Jeremy Toth said players whose last close contact was Nov. 15 have tested out of quarantine and can play.
"Our current guidelines allow these players to play," Toth said. Players will be allowed to play under current guidelines, not as result of the lawsuit, he noted.
An attorney for the state public high school association said it is not aware of any other action that would prevent the game from happening Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
According to its lawsuit, school officials learned Nov. 15 about one player testing positive, and a second player the following day. Tests on Thursday turned up a "handful of additional positives," according to the suit.
On-field, contact practices were paused for 72 hours, the school said in its legal challenge. Players and coaches were tested Thursday, Friday and then again Saturday after a request from Erie County health officials, according to the lawsuit.
As of Friday, based on test results, McQuaid would have had enough players to play on Saturday, with all those playing having tested negative for three straight days. The team practiced Friday afternoon, once the 72-hour pause was over, according to its suit.
Covid-19 tests completed Monday resulted in no positive cases, and additional testing was planned today, McQuaid said in a statement.
McQuaid's lawsuit alleges county health officials applied an inconsistent standard by requiring only vaccinated players from McQuaid be allowed to play, but making no such restriction for Bennett players.
Section VI officials said they planned to petition the state association to rule the game a forfeit and allow Bennett to move ahead to the state semifinals.
Such a petition was put on hold until after the court's ruling, Section VI President Brett Banker said Monday.