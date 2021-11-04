 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belstadt stopped attending school after Steingasser disappearance
0 comments

Belstadt stopped attending school after Steingasser disappearance

Support this work for $1 a month
Belstadt trial

Joseph H. Belstadt speaks with his attorney Michele G. Bergevin during his trial at the Angelo DelSignore Civic Building in Niagara Falls, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Belstadt is charged with the 1993 slaying of Mandy Steingasser.

 Mark Mulville

The former attendance secretary at North Tonawanda High School testified Thursday that Joseph H. Belstadt stopped coming to school after Mandy Steingasser's disappearance.

The 17-year-old woman was last seen alive entering Belstadt's car about 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993. Belstadt, now 46, was charged in 2018 with her murder. His trial is in its second week in Niagara County Court.

Belstadt was absent Sept. 20 and didn't return to school until Oct. 6. He attended – "partially," secretary Ruth Mahoney said – on Oct. 6, 7, 8 and 19, before being dropped from the school's rolls on Nov. 18, 1993.

"Twenty days' consecutive absence, lack of interest," was the reason Mahoney read off the school records.

Mandy Steingasser - Missing since September 19, 1993

Mandy Steingasser disappeared Sept. 19, 1993, after spending the evening drinking with friends. Her body was found at Bond Lake Park five weeks later.

Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli argued outside of the jury's earshot that the school absences show "the defendant was conscious of his guilt."

Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin succeeded in preventing the jury from being told any of the reasons the school listed for the absences, deeming them hearsay.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First at-home pill to treat Covid-19 approved in the UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News