Belstadt stopped attending school after Steingasser disappearance

The former attendance secretary at North Tonawanda High School testified Thursday that Joseph H. Belstadt stopped coming to school after Mandy Steingasser's disappearance.

The 17-year-old woman was last seen alive entering Belstadt's car about 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993. Belstadt, now 46, was charged in 2018 with her murder. His trial is in its second week in Niagara County Court.

Belstadt was absent Sept. 20 and didn't return to school until Oct. 6. He attended – "partially," secretary Ruth Mahoney said – on Oct. 6, 7, 8 and 19, before being dropped from the school's rolls on Nov. 18, 1993.

"Twenty days' consecutive absence, lack of interest," was the reason Mahoney read off the school records.

Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli argued outside of the jury's earshot that the school absences show "the defendant was conscious of his guilt."

Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin succeeded in preventing the jury from being told any of the reasons the school listed for the absences, deeming them hearsay.

