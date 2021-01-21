Belstadt remains 'not interested' in plea offer in 1993 NT slaying

For the second time, Joseph H. Belstadt has rejected a plea offer in connection with the 1993 killing of Mandy Steingasser, a 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl.
Steingasser's body was found Oct. 25, 1993, in Bond Lake County Park, Lewiston; an autopsy concluded she had been strangled.
Two pubic hairs found with 30 bags of material vacuumed from the prime suspect’s car in 1993 were identified as Mandy Steingasser’s through DNA testing in 2018, Niagara County DA Carolyn
Last month, former District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who is now a Niagara County judge, renewed her original offer to have Belstadt plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter.
During a virtual court session Thursday, Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio asked if there had been any progress in "pretrial negotiations" between the prosecution and defense.
"It appears their client is not interested," Assistant DA John P. Granchelli said.
In September 2017, Wojtaszek sent Belstadt a letter with a first-degree manslaughter offer, but Belstadt turned it down. Seven months later, Belstadt was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.
A retired North Tonawanda detective testified Monday that Joseph H. Belstadt changed his story about where he went after he allegedly dropped off Mandy Steingasser on a street corner on the night of her disappearance in 1993. Prosecutors believe both of Belstadt’s versions are false. Belstadt, 43, of the Town of Tonawanda, is scheduled for trial July 1 in
Steingasser was last seen alive in the early hours of Sept. 19, 1993. Belstadt, then 18, admitted to police he picked her up in his car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
However, Belstadt gave police varying versions of his activities that night, and prosecutors said in November that he gave a completely new account to writer Samantha Maziarz Christmann, who attended school with both Belstadt and Steingasser and plans a book about the case.
They subpoenaed Christmann to testify about that information, which she temporarily posted on Facebook.
Samantha Maziarz Christmann was subpoenaed for the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, who is charged with murder in the 1993 slaying of Mandy Steingasser, 17.
Christmann, a business reporter and columnist for The Buffalo News, is not covering the trial or writing the book for The News. Her attorneys sought to have the subpoena quashed, but Thursday DiTullio ruled Christmann must testify.
Attorneys will meet again with DiTullio March 3 to try to set a trial date. At present, jury trials are not permitted in New York because of the Covid-19 pandemic.