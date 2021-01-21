Belstadt remains 'not interested' in plea offer in 1993 NT slaying

For the second time, Joseph H. Belstadt has rejected a plea offer in connection with the 1993 killing of Mandy Steingasser, a 17-year-old North Tonawanda girl.

Steingasser's body was found Oct. 25, 1993, in Bond Lake County Park, Lewiston; an autopsy concluded she had been strangled.

How 25 years of testing led to the key evidence in Mandy Steingasser murder Two pubic hairs found with 30 bags of material vacuumed from the prime suspect’s car in 1993 were identified as Mandy Steingasser’s through DNA testing in 2018, Niagara County DA Carolyn

Last month, former District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who is now a Niagara County judge, renewed her original offer to have Belstadt plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

During a virtual court session Thursday, Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio asked if there had been any progress in "pretrial negotiations" between the prosecution and defense.

"It appears their client is not interested," Assistant DA John P. Granchelli said.

In September 2017, Wojtaszek sent Belstadt a letter with a first-degree manslaughter offer, but Belstadt turned it down. Seven months later, Belstadt was indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Defendant in Steingasser murder case changed story, detective says A retired North Tonawanda detective testified Monday that Joseph H. Belstadt changed his story about where he went after he allegedly dropped off Mandy Steingasser on a street corner on the night of her disappearance in 1993. Prosecutors believe both of Belstadt’s versions are false. Belstadt, 43, of the Town of Tonawanda, is scheduled for trial July 1 in

Steingasser was last seen alive in the early hours of Sept. 19, 1993. Belstadt, then 18, admitted to police he picked her up in his car on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.