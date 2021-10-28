Belstadt friend wore wire for police, but won't be allowed to testify about it

Miller, who according to the judge wore the wire from Oct. 5 to at least Nov. 11, 1993, was "an agent of police in violation of the right to counsel," Mohun said.

There was no discussion in court of what Miller heard from Belstadt while wearing the recording device.

Attorneys are barred from answering questions from reporters during the trial because of a gag order from the judge.

According to material disclosed previously in court proceedings, Miller was one of the four friends who agreed to falsely tell police that Belstadt had been in Canada the night Steingasser was last seen alive.

In fact, Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said in his opening statement Monday, Miller was with Belstadt about an hour before Steingasser was seen entering Belstadt's car.

Belstadt was angered about receiving two traffic tickets in the City of Tonawanda, and he and Miller went to the police station to argue about it, Granchelli said. After that, Miller invited Belstadt to accompany him to Canada, but Belstadt refused to go, Granchelli said.

Miller becomes the second potential witness precluded from testimony about Belstadt's private statements to them.