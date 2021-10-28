Belstadt friend wore wire for police, but won't be allowed to testify about it

A close friend of Joseph H. Belstadt wore a hidden recording device for more than a month after Mandy Steingasser disappeared in 1993, it was disclosed Thursday, during Belstadt's murder trial.
But Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun refused to allow Gerard "Jerry" Miller to testify about it because he was improperly used as a police agent.
Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun ruled that Mandy Steingasser's 1993 senior picture from North Tonawanda High School could be used as evidence.
North Tonawanda police asked Miller to "wear a wire" after Belstadt, then 18, "terminated" a polygraph test Sept. 29, 1993, and invoked his right to counsel, Mohun said from the bench.
Belstadt, now 46, was arrested in April 2018 and charged with murdering Steingasser, whose body was found in a Lewiston park Oct. 25, 1993. An autopsy concluded she had been strangled.
The Buffalo News reported in 2000 that police gave Belstadt two polygraph tests in late September 1993.
He was upset about the tone of the questioning and walked out of the first test.
On the second occasion, the operator thought the suspect gave untruthful answers to two questions: whether he was involved in Steingasser's disappearance, and whether he was withholding information.
The News reported in 2000 that the suspect answered no to both of those questions.
Mohun granted a motion by defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin to preclude Miller from testifying about his statement to police.
Miller, who according to the judge wore the wire from Oct. 5 to at least Nov. 11, 1993, was "an agent of police in violation of the right to counsel," Mohun said.
There was no discussion in court of what Miller heard from Belstadt while wearing the recording device.
Attorneys are barred from answering questions from reporters during the trial because of a gag order from the judge.
According to material disclosed previously in court proceedings, Miller was one of the four friends who agreed to falsely tell police that Belstadt had been in Canada the night Steingasser was last seen alive.
In fact, Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said in his opening statement Monday, Miller was with Belstadt about an hour before Steingasser was seen entering Belstadt's car.
Belstadt was angered about receiving two traffic tickets in the City of Tonawanda, and he and Miller went to the police station to argue about it, Granchelli said. After that, Miller invited Belstadt to accompany him to Canada, but Belstadt refused to go, Granchelli said.
Miller becomes the second potential witness precluded from testimony about Belstadt's private statements to them.
Before Belstadt's first aborted trial in 2020, then-Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon barred jailhouse informant Carlos Rodriguez from testifying because police had asked him to talk to Belstadt about the Steingasser case while both men were serving time in the Niagara County Jail in 1995 in an unrelated matter.
On the witness stand Thursday, former North Tonawanda policeman Dennis Jurasz testified that he stopped Steingasser and a man who gave the name "Joseph Woods" near the scene of a street fight shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993.
Jurasz said he discovered a few days later that "Woods" lied about his identity, but he was not asked on the stand who the man really was.
The former cop said Steingasser was "very polite, she was laughing, she had no odor of alcoholic beverage on her." Jurasz said he let Steingasser and "Woods" go, and a few minutes later, he saw them sitting together on the steps of a church at Oliver Street and First Avenue.
"I drove right past them," Jurasz said.
The church is where Belstadt told police he dropped Steingasser off after picking her up on Oliver Street. He told police a man was waiting for Steingasser on the steps.