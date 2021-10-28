Belstadt friend wore wire for police, but wasn't allowed to testify about it

Miller, who according to the judge wore the wire from Oct. 5 to at least Nov. 11, 1993, was "an agent of police in violation of the right to counsel," Mohun said.

Ex-convict claims Belstadt confessed role in NT girl's 1993 homicide An ex-convict testified Wednesday that Joseph H. Belstadt confessed his role in the 1993 slaying of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser, 18 years after the crime when he and Belstadt were serving time in state

There was no discussion in court of what Miller heard from Belstadt while wearing the recording device.

Miller took the stand briefly Thursday and confirmed Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli's contention in his opening statement that Belstadt asked Miller and others on Sept. 21, 1993, to falsely tell police that Belstadt had been in Canada the night Steingasser was last seen alive.

"He said he was with a girl and dropped her off, and she was missing now," Miller testified. "He asked if we could say he was in Canada, because the girl he dropped off was missing."

Miller said he told police that story Sept. 22. Three days later, an officer came to his home and told Miller, "We know you lied." Miller then went to the police station and gave a more accurate statement.

Belstadt was angered about receiving two traffic tickets in the City of Tonawanda, and he and Miller went to the police station to argue about it, Tonawanda Lt. Robert Clontz testified Thursday.