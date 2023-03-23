The specialized unit in the Cheektowaga Police Department that handles calls involving individuals with suspected mental health concerns is now part of the investigation into a parking lot confrontation in which a white man called for violence against Black and Latino people while using racial slurs.

The department has involved its Behavioral Health Unit in its investigation into Monday's incident outside a Walden Avenue supermarket, Capt. Brian Coons said.

Both individuals, including the man who was videotaped making the slurs, were interviewed by police, Coons said.

"During the investigation, we found that we have had previous contact with him and, based on that previous contact, we involved our Behavioral Health Unit to help us in this matter," Coons said on Thursday.

Coons said Cheektowaga Police Department detectives are seeking to wrap up their investigation before turning over the results to the Erie County District Attorney's Office to determine if there will be any charges.