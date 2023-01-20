Before being sentenced for five burglaries, serial burglar added two more break-ins

A serial burglar pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of third-degree burglary – both committed while he was waiting to be sentenced for five previous break-ins, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Jason L. Tyus, 36, broke into a pizzeria in the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue on July 31. Then he broke into a nearby convenience store.

Tyus faces up to seven years in prison when sentenced March 10. He is now being held without bail.

Tyus had already pleaded guilty to previous burglaries last year: an East Delavan Avenue flower shop on Feb. 10; a pizzeria and other business in Cheektowaga on Feb. 12; a Kensington Avenue deli on March 9; and the same deli on April 8.

On May 16, Tyus was arraigned before Erie County Judge Susan A. Eagan on the five burglary counts, and held without bail until his case was transferred to Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee for mental health court, over the objection of prosecutors. Tyus admitted the charges June 28, and he was released to undergo mental health treatment before his sentence in diversion court.