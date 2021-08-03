Beer giant Molson accuses Buffalo company of trademark infringement

"The defendants’ claims that Molson Juice comes 'from the family that founded the historical Molson Canadian Beer Brewery Legacy' are categorically false," Molson Coors' attorneys wrote in the federal complaint.

The lawsuit names Molson Juice Beverages along with William T. Molson and Arterist Molson as defendants.

The Buffalo News attempted to contact William Molson and Arterist Molson, as well as company representatives, on Friday.

A Bailey Avenue storefront listed as an address for the company did not have any Molson signage and appeared occupied by another business.

A message left at a phone number for Kingdom Krump, a business whose website describes it as an entertainment media company and which previously displayed the Molson Juice Beverages logo, was returned by a man who identified himself only as "Mr. Molson."

He urged the reporter to hold off on writing a story, saying the legal case may not make it to the inside of a courtroom and further developments would yield a "better story."

The defendants have not hired an attorney yet, according to federal court records.