Beer giant Molson accuses Buffalo company of trademark infringement

Since 1786, seven generations of the Molson family have proudly brewed beer in Canada.
The family tree, however, doesn't include anyone connected to making juice beverages in Buffalo, regardless of the labels shoppers may see on products on local grocery store shelves, according to a federal lawsuit filed for trademark infringement and false advertising.
A Buffalo company selling Molson Juice Beverages has been falsely claiming a connection to the Canadian family famous for Molson Canadian beer, according to the lawsuit.
The beer giant took issue with the local company, whose bottles of nonalcoholic lemon honey ginger, lemon-lime peach spice and lemon-lime loud ginger beer wrapped in a red, yellow, green and black label display the name Molson.
The Canadian Molsons have given no endorsement, affiliation or approval to Buffalo's Molsons, say attorneys for Molson Coors Beverage Co. USA in a lawsuit filed July 13 in Buffalo.
"The defendants are expressly claiming that their product is associated with Molson Coors Beverage Co. It is not," spokesman Marty Maloney said in an email. "After unsuccessfully attempting to resolve this issue amicably we had no choice but to defend our rights in court."
Molson Coors' lawsuit makes several claims against Molson Juice Beverages.
"The defendants’ claims that Molson Juice comes 'from the family that founded the historical Molson Canadian Beer Brewery Legacy' are categorically false," Molson Coors' attorneys wrote in the federal complaint.
The lawsuit names Molson Juice Beverages along with William T. Molson and Arterist Molson as defendants.
The Buffalo News attempted to contact William Molson and Arterist Molson, as well as company representatives, on Friday.
A Bailey Avenue storefront listed as an address for the company did not have any Molson signage and appeared occupied by another business.
A message left at a phone number for Kingdom Krump, a business whose website describes it as an entertainment media company and which previously displayed the Molson Juice Beverages logo, was returned by a man who identified himself only as "Mr. Molson."
He urged the reporter to hold off on writing a story, saying the legal case may not make it to the inside of a courtroom and further developments would yield a "better story."
The defendants have not hired an attorney yet, according to federal court records.
According to Molson Coors' website, John Molson, an immigrant from England, founded the Molson brewery in Montreal in 1786.
The court papers include images previously published online by Molson Juice Beverages with accompanying text that claims the company has connections to the Canadian brewer.
"Generations later a NON-ALCOHOLIC African-American Molson Beer beverage is developing in America," the company wrote, according to the lawsuit.
Those and other images have been removed from the company's social media accounts since the beer giant filed the lawsuit. The local company's Facebook page also was not accessible on Friday.
Images posted to Molson Juice Beverages' Instagram account in the past two weeks show a different logo on the company's bottles, one with a large yellow "M" and the words "Buffalo" and "New York" in place of "Molson."