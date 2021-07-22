BB gun, 'exact replica' of Glock, triggered Science Magnet school lockdown

Police said there were no reports of any shots fired inside.

Mykalya Cole, a 14-year-old student who was inside the school, said police came into her classroom and removed two boys.

Cole said she saw no gun while inside the school and said she did not feel like she was in danger.

For a time during the lockdown, she and her classmates "had to go to a corner where there were no windows," she said.

At about 1:10 p.m., a police officer told a group of about 50 to 60 parents gathered outside the school that students would be released in about 15 minutes.

"No one's child is hurt. No one is injured. No one is in trouble. No one's going to jail," the officer told the crowd.

While the school lockdown was in effect, visitors at the Buffalo Museum of Science, which is attached to the school, were being allowed to move about freely inside the facility, but guests were not allowed to exit the building and new visitors were not allowed to enter, said Amy Biber, the museum's director of external relations.

K-9 units searched outside the school, located in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A helicopter circled above the area.