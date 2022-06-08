 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Batavia woman who illegally collected benefits pleads guilty to wire fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Batavia woman who illegally applied for and collected unemployment benefits has pleaded guilty to wire fraud before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the benefits collected by Danielle Tooley, 37, were connected to federal Covid-19 relief programs.

The scheme was discovered on Nov. 24, 2020, when Tooley was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance at a traffic stop in Bergen in Genesee County. A state trooper saw a crack pipe with white residue inside Tooley's vehicle. She admitted that she had crack cocaine in the center console.

As Tooley's vehicle was being towed, troopers found six New York State unemployment benefit cards that had been issued to people other than Tooley, which were turned over to the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

An investigation determined that Tooley consistently withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.

People are also reading…

She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 17.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News