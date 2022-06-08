Batavia woman who illegally collected benefits pleads guilty to wire fraud

A Batavia woman who illegally applied for and collected unemployment benefits has pleaded guilty to wire fraud before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the benefits collected by Danielle Tooley, 37, were connected to federal Covid-19 relief programs.

The scheme was discovered on Nov. 24, 2020, when Tooley was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance at a traffic stop in Bergen in Genesee County. A state trooper saw a crack pipe with white residue inside Tooley's vehicle. She admitted that she had crack cocaine in the center console.

As Tooley's vehicle was being towed, troopers found six New York State unemployment benefit cards that had been issued to people other than Tooley, which were turned over to the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

An investigation determined that Tooley consistently withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.

She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 17.

