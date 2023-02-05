The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information related to an incident Saturday at the Batavia Walmart in which the store was evacuated after a man stealing Nintendo game consoles told an employee he had a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:26 p.m. the man entered the store at 4133 Veterans Memorial Drive and broke a Nintendo Switch glass display case, stealing several game consoles. He told a store employee he had a gun but did not display any weapons, nor were there any accounts of anyone observing a weapon, police said.

The store was evacuated until it was deemed safe by responding law enforcement. It was later confirmed the suspect had fled the store in a vehicle prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The Batavia City Police Department and the New York State Police assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 585-343-5000.