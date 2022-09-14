Batavia police stop burglary in progress, arrest 4 from Buffalo

Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.

Police said Darnell Cleveland, 26, and Kanyia Coleman, 18, were taken into custody at the scene, while Craig Lynch Jr., 21, and Nyejay Braction, 18 were apprehended nearby.

All were arraigned in Batavia City Court on charges of third-degree burglary. Cleveland also was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and Lynch was charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Police said Cleveland gave a false name to prevent officers for discovering he had several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. He was remanded to Genesee County Jail. Lynch was released under supervision.

According to the report, police were alerted about 11:50 a.m. Monday by a call from a citizen who saw people inside Ken Barrett's Chevrolet, 229 W. Main St. Police said they confronted the suspects fleeing from the back of the building.