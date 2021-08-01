 Skip to main content
Batavia Police investigating targeted shooting
A man in his early 40s who had been shot showed up at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia for treatment around 5 a.m. Sunday, Batavia Police reported in a statement.

Officers were dispatched to the Emergency Department of the hospital after the man arrived seeking treatment for the gunshot wound.

Officers who interviewed the victim said they believe that the shooting was targeted, rather than random.

As of Sunday afternoon, the location of the incident was still unknown.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where police said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

