Batavia police arrest three following gunshot, wild chase

What began as a routine call to Batavia police turned into a struggle with suspects, a gunshot and a wild car chase through city and rural streets early Sunday morning.

Batavia police said they were called to the Speedway gas station at 204 W. Main St. at about 2:30 a.m. to check on people possibly under the influence of drugs and “not acting right." Upon arrival, the officers found three people in a car with a handgun in "plain view."

When one of the officers attempted to secure the gun, a struggle developed between the officer and a man in the car. Police said a gun belonging to one of the officers was "discharged ... at the suspect," though nobody was struck.

The car then took off, leading police on a chase through the city and town of Batavia. Additional city police and Genesee County sheriff's deputies then joined the pursuit until the vehicle crashed on private property near Woodland Drive in the Town of Batavia, where officers recovered the gun. Police then arrested a man and "two other individuals" whom they would not identify on unspecified charges later Sunday morning.

They said the male suspect was taken to United Memorial Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash and the investigation continues.

