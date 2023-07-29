Three young men were arrested early Thursday by officers investigating reports of shots being fired, the Batavia Police Department announced.

Tmario H. Ayala, 20, and Bryson R. Gentile, 18, both of Batavia, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. Both were arraigned in Batavia City Court and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A 17-year-old Batavia resident was arraigned on the same charges in Youth Part Court and held on $25,000 bail.

According to the report, police had found evidence that shots had been fired in the area of Washington Avenue and Willow Streets when they heard shots coming from the vicinity of Dellinger Avenue.

Officers apprehended four suspects near Chase Park and North Spruce Streets and took them to a business parking lot on East Main Street where police had found a vehicle believed to be involved in the shootings.

According to the report, more evidence was found there indicating weapons had been discharged. After interviews, one of the suspects was released.

Police said a residence on Dellinger Avenue had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured in any of the shootings.