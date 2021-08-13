Batavia man taken by Mercy Flight after crashing into Lockport house

A Batavia man who crashed his vehicle into a house in Lockport late Thursday was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people were inside the house at 7098 Chestnut Ridge Road, one of whom was trapped and had to be rescued by a sheriff's deputy, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 11:47 p.m. The driver was heading west on Rochester Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the road, crossed a ditch, traveled down Chestnut Ridge a short distance before striking the house.

The driver, identified as John Kindig, 63, was found unresponsive, extricated from the vehicle and flown to ECMC. His condition was not available early Friday.

No one in the home was injured. The Town of Lockport's building inspector determined the structure required immediate demolition.

Deputy Jacob Kenny helped the resident trapped in a downstairs bedroom, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.