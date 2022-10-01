Batavia man jailed on weapons counts while awaiting sentence on another charge

Bail was set at $50,000 for a Batavia man awaiting sentence on another charge after he was arraigned Friday on weapons charges in Batavia City Court, Batavia Police reported.

Tarrance Y. Williams, 22, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and fourth degrees. He was remanded to Genesee County Jail.

Police said Williams was arrested after a witness provided a description of a suspect following a report of shots fired about 6 p.m. near 200 Ellicott St.

Police said Williams attempted to flee on foot, discarding identifiable clothing and discarding a firearm, which were recovered in a bush on Court Street after he was taken into custody nearby.

According to the report, Williams already is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a felony charge of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.