Batavia man jailed on multiple charges after domestic dispute
A Batavia man is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arrest on multiple charges following a domestic dispute late Friday, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Aaron M. Hatt, 25, faces counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental supervision.

Deputies who responded to a domestic incident on Federal Drive in the Town of Batavia shortly before midnight Friday accused Hatt of applying pressure to the neck of a woman who had a full stay-away order of protection against him.

Officers also reported that Hatt struggled with them when they tried to take him into custody. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 16 in Batavia Town Court.

