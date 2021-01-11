 Skip to main content
Batavia man jailed after arrest on felony DWI charge
A Batavia man is jailed without bail following his arrest Saturday on multiple charges, including felony drunken driving, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Walter B. Hale Jr. 43, of West Main Street Road, was taken into custody after a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. on Ellicott Street Road in Pavilion, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the report, deputies alleged that Hale was driving under the influence of alcohol and while his license was revoked.

Because Hale had two previous drunken driving convictions in the past 10 years, he was charged with felony DWI, as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed driving, driving without an interlock device, refusal to take a breath test and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was taken to Genesee County Jail, where he was arraigned and ordered held pending an appearance Feb. 8 in Genesee County Court.

