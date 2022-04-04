 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batavia man held without bail after rifle is displayed during an argument
0 comments

Batavia man held without bail after rifle is displayed during an argument

Support this work for $1 a month

A Batavia man is held without bail after he allegedly displayed a rifle during an argument Sunday afternoon, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tyrone N. Thigpen Sr., 44, of Summit Street, is charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, plus endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the report, Thigpen was arrested about 5:15 p.m. at an address on Batavia-Elba Townline Road following investigation into a domestic incident in which a rifle was displayed in the presence of a woman and her children.

The report noted that Thigman was unlawfully in possession of the rifle. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court.

Genesee County Sheriff

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New deep water port adds threat to Congo's sea turtles

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News