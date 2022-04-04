Batavia man held without bail after rifle is displayed during an argument

A Batavia man is held without bail after he allegedly displayed a rifle during an argument Sunday afternoon, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Tyrone N. Thigpen Sr., 44, of Summit Street, is charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, plus endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the report, Thigpen was arrested about 5:15 p.m. at an address on Batavia-Elba Townline Road following investigation into a domestic incident in which a rifle was displayed in the presence of a woman and her children.

The report noted that Thigman was unlawfully in possession of the rifle. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court.

Genesee County Sheriff

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.