Batavia man held without bail after rifle is displayed during an argument

A Batavia man is held without bail after he allegedly displayed a rifle during an argument Sunday afternoon, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Tyrone N. Thigpen Sr., 44, of Summit Street, is charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, plus endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to the report, Thigpen was arrested about 5:15 p.m. at an address on Batavia-Elba Townline Road following investigation into a domestic incident in which a rifle was displayed in the presence of a woman and her children.
The report noted that Thigman was unlawfully in possession of the rifle. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court.
