Batavia man facing multiple sex abuse charges

A Town of Batavia man is held in Genesee County Jail without bail after his arrest Thursday following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child or children over an extended period of time, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Melvin A. Huntley, 40, of Wilkinson Road, was arraigned in Batavia Town Court on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and course of conduct against a child in the first degree.

According to the report, an investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.