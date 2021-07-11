Batavia man facing multiple sex abuse charges

A Town of Batavia man is held in Genesee County Jail without bail after his arrest Thursday following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child or children over an extended period of time, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Melvin A. Huntley, 40, of Wilkinson Road, was arraigned in Batavia Town Court on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and course of conduct against a child in the first degree.
According to the report, an investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
