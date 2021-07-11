 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batavia man facing multiple sex abuse charges
0 comments

Batavia man facing multiple sex abuse charges

Support this work for $1 a month

A Town of Batavia man is held in Genesee County Jail without bail after his arrest Thursday following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child or children over an extended period of time, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Melvin A. Huntley, 40, of Wilkinson Road, was arraigned in Batavia Town Court on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and course of conduct against a child in the first degree.

According to the report, an investigation is continuing and further charges are expected.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hungry Taste of Buffalo fans ignore the rain to sample food

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News