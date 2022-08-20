Batavia man charged in double shooting

A Batavia man suspected in a double shooting earlier this month is held without bail in the Genesee County Jail on multiple charges, Batavia police reported.

Jeremy G. Ives, 47, was arrested Friday at the Genesee County Courthouse and arraigned in Batavia City Court.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree menacing and first- and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The incident occurred Aug. 12 outside a 7-Eleven Store at Elm and East Main streets, where a single shot was fired, possibly from a shotgun, injuring two people. One was treated and released at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, the other was treated at the scene, police said.

The shooter allegedly fled in a vehicle with other people. One of them, police said, attempted to exit the vehicle several times, but was threatened and prevented from leaving.

Police said the motive for the shooting is under investigation. They noted that Ives and at least one of the victims were acquainted. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Batavia Police Detective Jason Ivison at 585-345-6312.