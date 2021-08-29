 Skip to main content
Batavia man charged following child sex abuse investigation
Batavia man charged following child sex abuse investigation

A Batavia man has been arrested following a sex abuse investigation involving two children under the age of 13, Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch reported.

Wesley N. Thigpen, 40, was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and is being held without bail following arraignment in Batavia City Court, Chief Heubusch said in a press release.

According to the report, Thigpen is accused of repeatedly abusing two children at various locations in Batavia between 2007 and 2016.

