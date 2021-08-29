Batavia man charged following child sex abuse investigation

A Batavia man has been arrested following a sex abuse investigation involving two children under the age of 13, Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch reported.
Wesley N. Thigpen, 40, was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and is being held without bail following arraignment in Batavia City Court, Chief Heubusch said in a press release.
According to the report, Thigpen is accused of repeatedly abusing two children at various locations in Batavia between 2007 and 2016.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
