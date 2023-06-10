A Batavia man was arrested following an investigation into an incident where a shot was fired at a house after an argument Friday afternoon, the Batavia Police Department announced.

Luke A. Rose, 19, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after he was taken into custody at a home in LeRoy. He was arraigned in Central Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

According to the report, officers who responded to a 911 call about 4 p.m. Friday determined that a gun had been fired toward the rear of a residence at 25 Vine St. after an argument there and narrowed their investigation to a single suspect. There were no injuries.