Batavia elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing a student

A principal at a private elementary school in Batavia is accused of sexually abusing one of his former students, according to the Genesee County District Attorney's Office.

Jason R. Clark, 42, a 20-year employee of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School who lives in Monroe County, has been indicted on two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child younger than 11, said District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

Clark was a teacher when the alleged abuse took place over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years, Finnell said. He was named principal in 2019.

The child, a student of Clark's during that period, did not report what had happened until recently, Finnell said. The child's parents then contacted Batavia city police.

Clark had taught at St. Paul's since 2002, according to a cached version of his biography on the school's website. He most recently was listed as the school's principal, a second and third grade teacher and a physical education teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade.

That biography page has since been scrubbed from the school's website. Finnell said he understands Clark has been placed on administrative leave of some kind.

A message left at the school office was not returned Wednesday. Clark's attorney, Lorenzo Napolitano, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of now, no other students have accused Clark of abuse, Finnell said.