Bankruptcy judge halts sex abuse suits against Buffalo Diocese parishes, schools

“At this time, piecemeal litigation against some parishes will further entangle an already knotty situation and threatens to impair efforts to achieve a global resolution of claims for child abuse,” Bucki said. “As long as the debtor shows a continuing effort to address these complexities in good faith, we ought to avoid needless impediments to the development of a confirmable plan.”

The CVA plaintiffs cases against parishes and other Catholic affiliates will remain on hold, and Bucki left open the possibility for the 36 plaintiffs to request that the extended stay be limited or modified.

The committee of unsecured creditors – seven people with child sex abuse claims against the diocese who represent the interests of more than 900 sex abuse claimants in the bankruptcy – supported the diocese’s request for a stay extension, albeit for a shorter time, 90 days.

Without it, their lawyer warned that there would be a race to the courthouse that would result in large awards for a small number of victims and quickly deplete parish and insurance assets.

The committee made a deal last year to support stay protections for parishes and other Catholic entities, as long as the diocese turned over tens of thousands of pages of internal documents.