Bailey shooting victim becomes Buffalo's latest homicide victim

A 30-year-old Buffalo man has died after being shot Monday night near Bailey and Stockbridge avenues, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

Northeast District officers responded to the shooting, which happened shortly before 10:20 p.m.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

The gunfire follows a pair of shootings early Sunday that sent six people to the hospital.

The four victims in the shooting that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near Genesee and Mortimer streets have been treated and released from Erie County Medical Center, police said Monday.

Those victims were identified as a 38-year-old Williamsville woman, as well as a 16-year-old boy, 23-year-old man and 39-year-old man, all from Buffalo.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.