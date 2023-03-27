A 52-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting inside a store on Bailey Avenue, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:15 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bailey, near the corner of East Delavan Avenue.

Detectives determined the victim was shot multiple times.

The victim, a city resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting "appears targeted in nature," the spokesman said.

Police, who did not release the man's name, asked anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Sunday's killing was the city's sixth homicide so far this year. At this point last year, Buffalo had 11 homicides.