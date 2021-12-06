 Skip to main content
Bail set for Pigeon in child sexual assault case
Steve Pigeon arraignment (copy)

G. Steven Pigeon, right, with attorney Justin Ginter, at last week's arraignment.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Political operative G. Steve Pigeon was granted bail this morning, meaning he can be released from jail as he awaits trial on child sexual assault charges.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Pigeon was arrested Thursday on charges he raped a child. At his arraignment Thursday morning, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns ordered Pigeon held without bail, but reserved the right for Pigeon's attorneys to make a bail motion before the judge assigned the case.

Pigeon has denied the allegations, telling The Buffalo News last week he believed he was being "set up" by someone.

