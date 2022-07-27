Bail set for man charged in Pine Avenue homicide

A Niagara County judge this week set bail in the case of a man charged in a daytime fatal shooting on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls two weeks ago.

Judge John Ottaviano set $250,000 cash bail and $500,000 bond for Michael O. Hamilton, who has been charged with killing Jason C. Chapman, 22, of Buffalo.

Chapman was shot at about 5:45 p.m. July 12 on the 900 block of Pine, a city police spokesperson previously said.

Hamilton, 37, who remained in custody at the Niagara County Jail as of early Wednesday afternoon, was arraigned on an indictment Monday in county court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession.

It is uncommon for a judge to set bail for a person charged with murder.

Prosecutors argued Hamilton should be held without bail.

Mark J. Byrne, Hamilton's defense attorney, said he argued to the judge that his client had significant ties to the community and was not a flight risk.

"Given the circumstances that were presented, I believe it was an appropriate decision made by the judge," Byrne said Wednesday.

Hamilton, a Falls resident, surrendered to police the day after the shooting. The U.S. Marshals Service contacted a family member of his and the family contacted Byrne's office, he said.

Hamilton only turned himself in as the marshals were "breathing down his neck," First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said.

In arguing that Hamilton should be remanded, Hoffman said she told the judge he allegedly fled from the shooting scene and tried hiding from police, including by allegedly leaving his car at his parents' house and taking his mother's vehicle.

Hamilton was initially arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on July 14 and ordered held without bail.