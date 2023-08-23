A 17-year-old Buffalo boy is held in lieu of $100,000 bail in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday and an unsuccessful holdup at gunpoint, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the adolescent offender, whose identity was not released because of his age, was with a 13-year-old and another unidentified person shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he allegedly brandished what appeared to be a gun before stealing a purse and cell phone from a woman in the 100 block of Mills Street in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The robbery victim was also a juvenile, prosecutors said.

A short time later, prosecutors said, the 17-year-old suspect, along with another unidentified individual, allegedly tried to rob a second person at gunpoint at a bus stop on Genesee and Roslyn streets in the city's Genesee-Moselle area. The adolescent offender then fled in what prosecutors said was a Kia that had been reported stolen overnight in Buffalo.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old and the 13-year-old both ran from police before they were arrested near Crossman Avenue. The abandoned vehicle was later located on Domedion Avenue, a short distance from where the two were taken into custody.

The 13-year-old's case will be handled by the County Attorney’s Office in Family Court because of his youthful offender status.

The 17-year-old was initially arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Patrick M. Carney, acting as a Youth Part judge, who set bail at $100,000 cash.

Prosecutors requested Wednesday that he be remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center after he was arraigned before Family Court Judge Sharon LoVallo, acting as a Youth Part judge, on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property – all felonies – and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for a felony hearing and six-day review before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Amanda L. Raimondi of the Raise the Age Unit.