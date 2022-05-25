 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badly decomposed body uncovered in Niagara Falls

A badly decomposed body was uncovered Wednesday in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to a spokesperson for the mayor's office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 11:40 a.m.

The spokesperson said it could not be determined how long the remains had been at the scene, to whom they belonged nor the manner of death of the deceased person.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday. 

City detectives are still investigating the matter, according to the spokesperson.

