Badly decomposed body uncovered in Niagara Falls

A badly decomposed body was uncovered Wednesday in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to a spokesperson for the mayor's office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 11:40 a.m.

The spokesperson said it could not be determined how long the remains had been at the scene, to whom they belonged nor the manner of death of the deceased person.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

City detectives are still investigating the matter, according to the spokesperson.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.