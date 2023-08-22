A Sheridan woman was arrested under Leandra's Law Monday evening after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Pomfret, state police in Fredonia reported.

Nicole S. Mott, 31, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child. An 11-year-old passenger in her vehicle was turned over to a family member, troopers said.

Officers responded about 6:55 p.m. to a 911 call about a vehicle off the highway on Fredonia-Stockton Road. They said Mott told them she was attempting to make a U-turn and wound up in a ditch.

Troopers said they noticed signs of intoxication as they spoke to Mott. She failed standardized field sobriety tests, they noted, and a chemical breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.14%. She also was issued vehicle and traffic tickets.

- Dale Anderson