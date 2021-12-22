 Skip to main content
Authorities release name of man who died in West Winspear Avenue fire
Authorities release name of man who died in West Winspear Avenue fire

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at 153 W. Winspear Ave.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

Authorities have identified the man who died after a West Winspear Avenue fire on Tuesday as Herbierto Alvarez.

Buffalo firefighters pulled Alvarez, 54, from a burning upper apartment at 153 W. Winspear shortly after 6:30 a.m.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead.

Three residents of a lower apartment were not home at the time of the blaze.

A dog also died in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.

