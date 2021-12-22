Authorities release name of man who died in West Winspear Avenue fire

Authorities have identified the man who died after a West Winspear Avenue fire on Tuesday as Herbierto Alvarez.
Buffalo firefighters pulled Alvarez, 54, from a burning upper apartment at 153 W. Winspear shortly after 6:30 a.m.
He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared dead.
Three residents of a lower apartment were not home at the time of the blaze.
A dog also died in the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.
