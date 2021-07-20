Authorities investigating explosion at Lackawanna home

Lackawanna firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a report of an explosion at a house on Bedford Avenue.
No information was immediately available about whether anyone was injured.
The call came in at 7:22 a.m., said Lackawanna Fire Department Capt. Gary Strzelczyk.
There did not appear to be any fire still burning around 8:30 a.m., but there was a "large debris field," Strzelczyk said.
Bedford runs off Abbott Road across from Lackawanna High School.
"I've never seen anything like it. It was disastrous," said Michael Salamone, a West Seneca Reserve Hose firefighter, who lives across the street from the house that exploded.
Salamone said he got his coffee and walked to his front window, like he normally does. He opened the drapes "and everything went white."
"When the debris stopped falling and the smoke cleared," he said, "I could see the house across the street was leveled. It was gone."
The incident remains under investigation.
As of 8:45 a.m., 544 National Grid customers in the area were without power, according to the utility’s website.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.
