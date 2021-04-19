 Skip to main content
Authorities identify victim found dead in car in MLK Park
Authorities identify victim found dead in car in MLK Park

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has identified the 18-year-old Buffalo woman found dead Saturday morning in a car in Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Mushagdusa Nankumba

Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, of Buffalo, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Larrinsha Johnson, 18.

Larrinsha Johnson's 18-year-old boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death, prosecutors said.

Buffalo police officers responded to a "suspicious incident call" at about 2:30 a.m. when they found Johnson's body in the car.

Authorities have not said how Johnson died.

City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen ordered Nankumba held without bail at his arraignment Saturday morning.

Police initially said the killing appeared "domestic in nature." Officers located Nankumba a short time after Johnson's body was discovered.

