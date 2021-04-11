ATV crash in Genesee County kills driver, hospitalizes passenger

The 43-year-old driver of an all-terrain vehicle that crashed in the town of Oakfield Saturday night was killed after he was ejected when the ATV hit a rock embankment.

State Police said Thomas S. Butler of Oakfield was operating a 2014 Can-Am Outlander on Bliss Road in the Genesee County town, traveling northbound at about 10:12 p.m. when the vehicle crossed Lockport Road. After hitting the rock wall, the ATV flipped several times, throwing both Butler and his 55-year-old passenger – neither of whom was wearing a helmet, police said.

Butler died at the scene. His passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. They did not release the passenger's name.

An autopsy is scheduled for Butler, and the investigation is continuing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.