ATV crash in Genesee County kills driver, hospitalizes passenger

The 43-year-old driver of an all-terrain vehicle that crashed in the town of Oakfield Saturday night was killed after he was ejected when the ATV hit a rock embankment.
State Police said Thomas S. Butler of Oakfield was operating a 2014 Can-Am Outlander on Bliss Road in the Genesee County town, traveling northbound at about 10:12 p.m. when the vehicle crossed Lockport Road. After hitting the rock wall, the ATV flipped several times, throwing both Butler and his 55-year-old passenger – neither of whom was wearing a helmet, police said.
Butler died at the scene. His passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. They did not release the passenger's name.
An autopsy is scheduled for Butler, and the investigation is continuing.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
