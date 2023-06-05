A Niagara Falls man who's been in prison for 10 years after being convicted of robbery and attempted robbery has asked a judge to vacate his conviction because Niagara County prosecutors failed to turn over evidence and because another man who admitted to one of the crimes says he wasn't involved.

The other man, Darius M. Belton, testified at a hearing Wednesday in Niagara County Court. Belton said that he was a robber in one of the crimes and supplied a gun for the other, and that Michael D. Agee did not participate in either crime for which a jury convicted him.

Attorneys for Agee, whose 2012 conviction was primarily based on identification by the victims, said county prosecutors never informed them that DNA found on a knife at one of the crime scenes matched Belton's. Prosecutors learned about the DNA match almost a year after a jury convicted Agee.

Agee's attorneys only found out about it when private investigators looked into the case.

"Mr. Agee should not remain in prison knowing there was a violation of his due process rights," Brian Shiffrin, one of his attorneys, told the judge last week.

In addition, a teenager who received a cellphone stolen in the robbery, told a probation officer before Agee's trial she got the phone from Belton. That information also was never provided to Agee's defense attorneys.

Belton, who was roughly the same age and had a physical appearance similar to Agee's, was never pursued as a potential suspect by police or prosecutors, Shiffrin said.

County prosecutors attempted to impeach Belton's credibility on the stand, and also argued that the information that was never given to Agee's defense does not meet the legal threshold that should vacate his convictions.

'In jail for something he didn't do'

On the morning of Dec. 17, 2010, three people tried to rob Rizzo's Used Furniture and Antiques on 18th Street in the Falls. Two people entered the store, one of whom had a handgun. An employee of the store struggled with the gunman, and the would-be robbers got into a waiting car. One of the robbers dropped a knife at the scene.

Two days later, a food deliveryman was robbed by three people a few blocks away, at 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue. This time, all three robbers had guns. The robbers took $385, a cellphone and the victim's car.

Agee was indicted June 21, 2011. Based on witness identification, a jury convicted him in November 2012. During the trial, a defense witness testified none of the DNA evidence in either crime was Agee's, including in the victim's car or blood left outside the antique shop. The jury wasn't told whose DNA it was, because at that point there hadn't been any matches found.

Agee's defense was that he was wrongly identified by the witnesses.

Agee, who rejected a plea offer before trial, was 20 years old when he was sentenced in Niagara County Court to 12 years in prison, plus another five years for a separate shooting.

No one else was ever charged for either the attempted robbery of the antique shop or the robbery of the deliveryman.

In October 2013, the Niagara County Forensic Laboratory informed Niagara Falls police and county prosecutors that it found some of the DNA on a knife dropped at the scene of the attempted robbery belonged to Belton, whose DNA was obtained by authorities as part of a homicide investigation. Belton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 fatal shooting of his uncle on South Avenue in the Falls.

The DNA results were referenced in a police report private investigators obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request in 2021.

Police contacted Deputy District Attorney Doreen Hoffman, who told police she had been notified of the DNA hit by the county lab, according to the police report.

"The failure of the prosecution to notify the defense of the lab results is a miscarriage of justice," said Kim Anklin, private investigator with Management Resources of NY, who was hired for Agee's case. "Every day Mr. Agee sits in prison is a travesty." Anklin's firm obtained sworn affidavits from Belton prior to his giving testimony in court.

Belton, who is serving a 17-year prison sentence for the killing, testified Wednesday he supplied a sawed-off shotgun used in the robbery of the deliveryman and bought the victim's cellphone from one of the robbers for $50.

Belton, who was 17 in December 2010, said he dropped the knife on the way out of the antique shop, a place he had previously gone to pawn jewelry.

He also said Agee was not involved in either crime. He said he agreed to testify because the statute of limitations prevents his prosecution for the 2010 crimes.

During cross-examination, Belton repeatedly said he did not know any names or nicknames of any of the others involved in the robbery or the attempted robbery.

During questioning by Second Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh, Belton said his family received a payment of between $300 and $400 after he signed the affidavits. Wydysh implied the payment took away from Belton's credibility, and said Belton was the one who sought payment.

On re-direct examination by attorney William Easton, another of Agee's attorneys, Belton said he had encountered Agee on several occasions while incarcerated. The money he initially asked for came at a time when he believed he could still be prosecuted and he was looking for money to pay an attorney, he said.

Easton asked Belton why he agreed to testify at Agee's hearing.

"He's in jail for something he didn't do," Belton said.

In his March 2022 ruling granting the hearing, Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano, who is no longer presiding over the case, called the issues raised by Agee's attorneys "disturbing."

"Interestingly, these disparate crimes were charged and tried under the same indictment," Ottaviano also wrote.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brandt said in court the statement to probation about Belton being the source of the stolen cellphone not being provided to the defense was an "oversight." Belton's then-girlfriend also gave three versions of how she got the cellphone, Brandt said.

State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres said from the bench she would issue her decision on whether to vacate Agee's convictions "in due time."

"It's time for him to come home," said Crescendra Agee, Michael's aunt, who was one of many family members and friends who attended the hearing.