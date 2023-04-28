Federal public defenders representing Payton Gendron favor allowing the government to give greater access to evidence collected during the criminal investigation to the families of those he killed and wounded in the May 14 attack at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

Last week, attorneys representing the families told The Buffalo News that their extremely limited access to the evidence has made it difficult for them to prepare lawsuits over the racist massacre that killed 10 people, wounded three people wounded and traumatized a community.

Due to a judicial protective order, the civil attorneys say they are only allowed to view the voluminous evidence at a computer terminal at the public defenders' office while in the presence of the office's attorneys. They are barred from copying or recording the material – and can't take notes by hand.

On Friday, the attorneys for Gendron in his potential death penalty case in federal court filed a motion asking U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder to allow the attorneys for the families to have copies of a large portion of the evidence.

That would involve amending the protective order to allow the attorneys representing victims' families access to "non-sensitive discovery material" described as "just the forensic images of Payton Gendron’s three digital devices, namely his cellphone, laptop, and desktop computers, as well as any 'social media data' defined to include Payton Gendron’s computer files, text messages, emails, and social media accounts, and discovery related to his activities on various social media platforms," the motion filed by MaryBeth Covert, Sonya A. Zoghlin and Anne M. Burger said.

"All other discovery would remain fully subject to the current protective order," the three public defenders wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The civil attorneys would still be subject to the protective order about releasing the documents to third parties.

Gendron's defense attorneys reiterated their client is prepared to plead guilty to federal charges and agree to a sentence of life imprisonment if the federal government decides not to pursue the death penalty against him.

"At that point, any concerns regarding the integrity of the government’s prosecution would no longer apply," his attorneys said in the motion filed Friday. "Until that time, the constraints on further disclosure mean there is no reason not to at least allow the victims’ legal teams greater access to the limited discovery required to pursue any additional civil remedies that may arise from the circumstances of this case."

Gendron pleaded guilty to all state charges against him and was sentenced in February to spend the rest of his life in state prison without the possibility of parole. At his sentencing, his attorneys in the state case said they would not object to evidence from the case being shared with the victims' families.

In court papers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said the protective order "would protect the privacy of 'family members of the deceased, survivors of the attack, and eyewitnesses to the attack,' ensure a fair trial and allow those involved in the federal case to share material with those involved in the state case, which is now over. In court papers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said the material collected is "voluminous" and some of it is "sensitive, graphic and private."

Attorneys John V. Elmore and Terrence M. Connors have announced plans for lawsuits that could be filed against gun and body armor manufacturers as well as social media platforms.

"We appreciate that his lawyers have filed this motion," said Elmore, who represents three of the families. "It's a common sense motion. Gendron has accepted responsibility and he is never going to see the light of day. But there are other dangerous actors out there that need to be stopped. That's what the lawyers like me and Terry Connors are trying to do."

During the weekend of May 14, a series of remembrances are scheduled for the one-year mark that claimed the lives of Celestine Chaney, Roberta A. Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine Massey, Margus D. Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.