Attorneys for accused Tops killer seek court order to silence DA about case

Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing 10 people at Tops Markets earlier this month want a judge to order Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to stop making public statements about the case.

Attorneys for Payton Gendron, a self-described white supremacist, filed a motion asking Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah to bar the county's top prosecutor and his assistant prosecutors from making comments outside of court proceedings.

In court papers, Gendron's attorneys said two statements Flynn made in the days following the May 14 mass killing could impair their client's right to a fair trial. The request essentially applies only to Flynn, as assistant district attorneys are prohibited under office policy from speaking with the news media.

Gendron, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the mass slaying at the Jefferson Avenue grocery story.

The first comment from Flynn came during a news conference two days after the attack about the defense team's withdrawal of a request for a psychiatric evaluation, known as a forensic examination.

According to documents filed in court, Flynn said, "I don't need to ask for it myself, so I'm not going to ask for it. The judge has the ability – sua sponte – on his own, for those who didn't take Latin, to order the investigation, a forensic. He did not feel the need to do that, so the mental health forensic part of this has now become a moot point, and is now off the table."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The defense team, led by Brian K. Parker, described the comment in court papers as "inaccurate and deeply prejudicial."

"Contrary to his assertion, a forensic examination can be issued at any time after arraignment and before sentence. Additionally, the defense has 30 days after arraignment to file notice of a psychiatric defense, which is separate from the issue of the defendant's competency to stand trial," Parker said. "But the district attorney has just announced to the entire jury pool, some 48 hours after the incident, that the defendant is foreclosed from challenging his competency to stand trial, and has implied that the issue of the defendant's mental health cannot play a role in his defense."

In their response to the defense's motion, the District Attorney's Office said that comment was taken out of context.

The second statement attributed to Flynn came during an interview on Fox News, in which defense lawyers say the district attorney suggested their client had committed several crimes that he hasn't been charged with.

In its response, the District Attorney's Office said the defense's motion "contains no explanation of how or why this statement should be considered improper."

Flynn "clearly stated 'we're looking at potentially' additional charges, prosecutors said in their court papers.

Attorneys on both sides are scheduled to argue the issue before Hannah at 2 p.m.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.