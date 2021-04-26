Attorneys debate mental ability of accused molester to testify at Child Victims Act trial

A former Kenmore-Tonawanda school teacher who is accused of molesting 35 boys admitted during a pretrial deposition that he sometimes had young students sit on his lap and touched their legs, according to court papers filed in a Child Victims Act lawsuit against the district.
But when retired teacher Arthur F. Werner was asked whether he ever became sexually aroused by students sitting on his lap, he answered “Good Lord, no,” the court papers stated.
Attorneys for the 35 alleged victims and for the Kenmore-Tonawanda school district are scheduled to argue before a judge Monday afternoon over Werner’s status as a potential witness in the State Supreme Court case.
Plaintiffs' attorney Chris O’Brien filed papers last week arguing that Werner, 87, who has been described by the school district as mentally incompetent, should be called as a witness when the lawsuit comes to trial.
Julia M. Hilliker, who represents the school district, wants a judge to strike Werner’s deposition testimony – which was given last July 15 – from the court record and prevent him from testifying in the future.
O’Brien argued that Werner, despite any mental health issues, clearly understood what was asked of him during the deposition last summer. Although his publicly filed court papers provide only a few glimpses of what was said, O’Brien said Werner’s pretrial testimony was “devastating” to the school district’s case.
As The Buffalo News reported in December, Hilliker wants Werner to be kept from testifying because of what she called his “mental incompetence and his inability to testify truthfully.”
Judge Deborah A. Chimes has the case and will decide what to do about Werner's testimony.
Most of the information about Werner’s deposition testimony is blacked out in the court file that is available for public view.
Werner denied many of the allegations that former students have made, and tried to defend his actions as “innocuous,” O’Brien said in court papers.
The attorney said Werner admitted that some youngsters sat on his lap, and that he sometimes touched them, but insisted he never became sexually aroused by the encounters. He also said he never ordered children to come to the front of his classroom as a disciplinary measure.
Support Local Journalism
Werner testified that he sometimes touched boys “around the knee, because my arms are long … I’d pat them on the knee or something,” O’Brien said in court papers.
“My arm would go around their waistline to make sure they were close enough to hear me talking quietly,” O’Brien also quoted the former teacher as testifying.
The first of the lawsuits, seeking an unspecified amount in damages, was filed in August 2019 against the school district. The district has not confirmed or denied that Werner molested children, but has said school officials were unaware of any alleged incidents until long after Werner retired in 1993.
According to court officials, Werner has been accused of molesting more children than any other person in the state since lawyers began filing lawsuits under the Child Victims Act in 2019. The lawsuits identify Werner as the alleged molester of 35 boys – ages 10, 11 or 12 – between 1965 and 1989.
The accusers say Werner molested them in his social studies classroom, sometimes as they sat or stood in front of an entire classroom of students. He was never criminally charged with molesting children.
“He would put me on his lap and fondle my private parts, or he would fondle me as I stood there in front of the classroom,” one of the alleged victims, now in his late 50s, told The Buffalo News in late 2019. He alleged that Werner molested him at least six times.
Werner turns 88 on May 11. He was a teacher for more than 35 years. Werner, his family and his attorney have repeatedly declined to comment when contacted by The News about the allegations.
The lawsuits accuse school district officials of “negligence, carelessness, lack of supervision and lack of appropriate policies.”
Hilliker said Friday that she strongly disagrees with O’Brien’s contention that Werner’s pretrial testimony is “devastating” to the district. She said Werner denied wrongdoing.
“We’re challenging his testimony, not because it’s negative to the district, but because we have concerns about his ability to understand the oath and to answer truthfully,” Hilliker said.