Attorneys debate mental ability of accused molester to testify at Child Victims Act trial

As The Buffalo News reported in December, Hilliker wants Werner to be kept from testifying because of what she called his “mental incompetence and his inability to testify truthfully.”

Judge Deborah A. Chimes has the case and will decide what to do about Werner's testimony.

Most of the information about Werner’s deposition testimony is blacked out in the court file that is available for public view.

Werner denied many of the allegations that former students have made, and tried to defend his actions as “innocuous,” O’Brien said in court papers.

The attorney said Werner admitted that some youngsters sat on his lap, and that he sometimes touched them, but insisted he never became sexually aroused by the encounters. He also said he never ordered children to come to the front of his classroom as a disciplinary measure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Werner testified that he sometimes touched boys “around the knee, because my arms are long … I’d pat them on the knee or something,” O’Brien said in court papers.

“My arm would go around their waistline to make sure they were close enough to hear me talking quietly,” O’Brien also quoted the former teacher as testifying.