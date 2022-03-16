Attorney: Officers retreated 3 times before shooting knife-wielding man

The Buffalo police officers who shot a man who reportedly lunged at them with a knife in the midst of a mental health crisis tried three times to diffuse the situation before they opened fire, their attorney told The Buffalo News Tuesday.
"The cops retreated three times," said Thomas H. Burton Jr., the attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association who is representing the two officers who shot at the man early Monday on Hertel Avenue. They are now on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.
Police were called to 1945 Hertel, near Shoshone St., about 4:36 a.m., according to archived police radio transmissions.
Burton described a tense situation that rapidly escalated, despite what he said were the officers' attempts to calm things down.
Police on Tuesday named Philip Edwards and Michael Ramos as the officers who discharged their weapons during the incident. Both officers are assigned to the Northwest District (D District). Edwards has been on the force for seven years and Ramos for two years.
Police also released the name of the man who was shot, Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo. Thomas remains at ECMC, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge. Charges are pending against him, police said.
Two pairs of police officers from D District were the first to respond to a 911 call from a man in the upper unit of 1945 Hertel Avenue who said that "someone's trying to kill him," according to archived police radio transmissions on broadcastify.com.
The officers went inside the building and saw a man at the top of the stairs.
One of the officers noted that the man appeared to have a knife in his pocket, Burton said.
"As soon as he warned the other officers, he pulled it out," he said.
Police officials said the knife was a "survival knife."
The officers backed down the stairs and "tried to talk him down," Burton said. "They used words to the effect of, 'We can help you. Take it easy. Put the knife down.' "
The officers exited the house, after which "the guy advanced on them a second time," Burton said.
The officers backed away again into the middle of Hertel Avenue.
Burton said that, according to the officers, the man "came running at the officers" with the knife in an uplifted position.
"That's when they fired," Burton said.
Two officers fired their weapons.
A man lunging at police with a knife after being told repeatedly to stop should be considered "an imminent threat of deadly force against officers," Burton said.
Under New York penal law, officers aren't required to stand down in such situations, whereas ordinary civilians would if it would be safe to do so, Burton said.
"There's no duty to retreat, but they did so to try to diffuse the situation," he said. "That is a tactical decision to avoid the use of a deadly force. That's not required by the statute."
Burton confirmed that none of the officers had a Taser, which uses electroshock to incapacitate someone. The Buffalo Police Department is in the midst of training officers in using Tasers and has begun distributing some.
"Would it have made a difference?" Burton said. "It's hard to tell that, especially if someone is delusional or taking drugs, but in many instances, the use of a Taser stops one of these events before the use of a handgun is necessary."
Most encounters between police and people having mental health crises end without violence, said Dr. Alexis Piquero, a University of Miami criminologist who serves on the Violent Crime Working Group of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank.
"We never hear about the cases where the situation is calmed down in a better way," he said.
He agreed that Tasers could have helped resolve the situation better. But he also pointed out the man who was shot got the services and treatment he needed earlier, none of this would have happened.
"Police are responding to things they didn't create," he said.
Piquero supports programs like the Buffalo Police Department's Behavioral Health Team, which teams up officers with crisis intervention training with social workers to respond to mental health calls. But those have limitations, too, including budgets.
"This is one more piece of the puzzle that every city should think about," he said.