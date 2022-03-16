Attorney: Officers retreated 3 times before shooting knife-wielding man

"There's no duty to retreat, but they did so to try to diffuse the situation," he said. "That is a tactical decision to avoid the use of a deadly force. That's not required by the statute."

Burton confirmed that none of the officers had a Taser, which uses electroshock to incapacitate someone. The Buffalo Police Department is in the midst of training officers in using Tasers and has begun distributing some.

"Would it have made a difference?" Burton said. "It's hard to tell that, especially if someone is delusional or taking drugs, but in many instances, the use of a Taser stops one of these events before the use of a handgun is necessary."

Most encounters between police and people having mental health crises end without violence, said Dr. Alexis Piquero, a University of Miami criminologist who serves on the Violent Crime Working Group of the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan think tank.

"We never hear about the cases where the situation is calmed down in a better way," he said.