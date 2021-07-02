Attorney: Man charged with Hertel Ave. hate crime protected by First Amendment

Second-degree menacing is a misdemeanor, but it became a felony because it was charged as a hate crime.

Cremen's attorney told Boller on Friday there was some "confusion" about when Cremen was supposed to appear in court last fall.

Prosecutors sent a letter to an address at which they knew Cremen did not reside, Tarantino said.

"That's not what happened," Cremen said in court in response.

Tarantino then described the circumstances as a "miscommunication" and Cremen failing to show up for court "was not a deliberate act."

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19, but his attorney indicated Cremen would waive his right to appear.

Tarantino initially asked the judge for a later court date, given the distance his client has to travel to appear in court.

Cremen's actions last summer were legally protected under the Constitution, Tarantino argued.

"Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. Michael feels that Marxism is a great evil," Tarantino said. "Both parties have a right to protest and counterprotest."