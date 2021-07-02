Attorney: Man charged with Hertel Ave. hate crime protected by First Amendment

The man who confronted Black Lives Matter demonstrators with a knife while using a racial slur on Hertel Avenue last summer was engaged in a counterprotest protected by the First Amendment, his attorney said Friday.
Michael J. Cremen, who has been indicted by an Erie County grand jury, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.
The grand jury did not indict Cremen, 48, on a weapons possession charge he previously faced, but did indict on charges of menacing as a hate crime, a Class E felony, and harassment, a violation.
A group of Black Lives Matter supporters marching down Hertel on Aug. 28 were confronted by two white men, including Cremen, in an incident captured on video and shared widely on social media.
Cremen, formerly of Franklinville, was charged with a hate crime three days later.
Material turned over by the Erie County District Attorney's Office indicates the marchers moving down Hertel were "well-armed" and Cremen was "lucky" he had his knife with him, Daniel Tarantino, Cremen's attorney, said after the court appearance.
"They had knives, hockey sticks and batons, and they encircled Michael," Tarantino said. "He was very lucky to not be injured on that day. Under different circumstances he might have ended up like New York State Sheriff [sic] Ronald Ensminger."
Tarantino was referring to State Trooper Ronald Ensminger Jr., who suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg last year when he was struck by a driver during a protest on Bailey Avenue. Ensminger was one of three police officers hit and suffered the most serious injuries.
Three people face charges in connection with the June 1, 2020, incident.
Cremen now lives in Arkansas, his attorney told the judge, in a house he inherited after his grandmother died.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Szalkowski asked Boller to require Cremen to appear at future court dates.
Cremen failed to appear for several court dates in Buffalo City Court last year and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office in November.
Last fall, Cremen told The Buffalo News he wrote an email to court officials before his first court date in which he raised objections to wearing a face mask in court. District Attorney John Flynn concluded Cremen may pose a danger to the community based on other contents of the email.
Second-degree menacing is a misdemeanor, but it became a felony because it was charged as a hate crime.
Cremen's attorney told Boller on Friday there was some "confusion" about when Cremen was supposed to appear in court last fall.
Prosecutors sent a letter to an address at which they knew Cremen did not reside, Tarantino said.
"That's not what happened," Cremen said in court in response.
Tarantino then described the circumstances as a "miscommunication" and Cremen failing to show up for court "was not a deliberate act."
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19, but his attorney indicated Cremen would waive his right to appear.
Tarantino initially asked the judge for a later court date, given the distance his client has to travel to appear in court.
Cremen's actions last summer were legally protected under the Constitution, Tarantino argued.
"Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. Michael feels that Marxism is a great evil," Tarantino said. "Both parties have a right to protest and counterprotest."
Cremen remains released on his own recognizance. State law does not allow for a judge to set bail for an individual facing these charges, prosecutors said.
