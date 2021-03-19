Attorney General: No charges in death of Lockport man during police confrontation

"The conduct of the first two officers to arrive created the circumstances that resulted in the police killing Troy, because they escalated in their use of force unnecessarily and quickly moved to using excessive force when responding to a medical call from Troy’s mother," Morath said. "Troy was committing no crime and had done nothing wrong."

Thomas H. Burton, an attorney for Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik, called it a "classic case of officers protecting themselves in the face of deadly force."

Barrancotta and Bonito told the investigators that Barracotta spoke with Hodge and his mother in the driveway of the Park Avenue house. Hodge yelled, "Don't let them kill me," and claimed the officers had shotguns. The officers shouted "Stop," and his mother said, "Stop, Troy."

According to Barrancotta, Hodge said something about going back inside to get a shotgun. The officer grabbed Hodge's sweatshirt to stop him and Hodge brandished a knife . A long fight ensued, in which, according to the officers, Hodge put Bonito in a head lock and Barrancotta tried to stop Hodge from stabbing Bonito in the head.