Attorney General: No charges in death of Lockport man during police confrontation

No criminal charges will be filed against any of the Lockport police officers or Niagara County sheriff's deputies who handled the case of Troy A. Hodge, a Black Lockport man who died after a confrontation with officers in front of his mother's home in 2019.
But the state Attorney General's Office wants the city to make changes after it found "serious concerns" in the actions of the officers.
State Attorney General Letitia James said Friday her office had done an "extensive and complete review of the facts in this case and determined that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that a crime had been committed."
Her office recommended that the city review its use-of-force policy and do away with its 911 call center, which it found could have contributed to a slow response to the emergency call.
"The actions of some of the officers raised serious concerns and should not go unaddressed," James said. "Troy Hodge’s death was a tragedy and we hope that the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will implement the recommendations we have made in our report.”
Hodge's mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, who called 911 on the night of June 16, 2019, to report her 39-year-old son was acting strangely, has a wrongful death suit pending against the city.
Troy Hodge died after being subdued by four Lockport officers who said Hodge was armed with a knife. The AG's report confirmed that account and notes that a medical examiner said he suffered "sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation."
Hodge died of a heart attack, concluded Dr. Alexandra Hart of the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.
"While the medical examiner took note of 'multiple blunt force injuries of the skin, subcutaneous tissues, and muscles on the head torso, and extremities,' she opined that those injuries did not contribute to Mr. Hodge’s death," the AG's 72-page report said.
The Attorney General's Office hired Dr. Kunjlata Ashar, the former chief medical examiner of Westchester County, to review the case. He agreed with Hart's conclusions.
"Never a question in my mind that would be the outcome. They did nothing wrong," said Paul J. Cambria Jr., attorney for Marissa Bonito, one of the four Lockport officers at the scene.
The others were Officer Daniel Barrancotta, the first officer who tried to subdue Hodge. After Bonito radioed for backup, Lt. David Pytlik and Officer Patricia Burdick came to the scene. Some sheriff's deputies arrived after Hodge already had been subdued.
"I'm sad. It's not right," Fatima Hodge said in a brief telephone interview.
Joseph D. Morath Jr., one of Fatima Hodge's attorneys, said he believes the officers should have been charged criminally.
"The conduct of the first two officers to arrive created the circumstances that resulted in the police killing Troy, because they escalated in their use of force unnecessarily and quickly moved to using excessive force when responding to a medical call from Troy’s mother," Morath said. "Troy was committing no crime and had done nothing wrong."
Thomas H. Burton, an attorney for Barrancotta, Burdick and Pytlik, called it a "classic case of officers protecting themselves in the face of deadly force."
Barrancotta and Bonito told the investigators that Barracotta spoke with Hodge and his mother in the driveway of the Park Avenue house. Hodge yelled, "Don't let them kill me," and claimed the officers had shotguns. The officers shouted "Stop," and his mother said, "Stop, Troy."
According to Barrancotta, Hodge said something about going back inside to get a shotgun. The officer grabbed Hodge's sweatshirt to stop him and Hodge brandished a knife . A long fight ensued, in which, according to the officers, Hodge put Bonito in a head lock and Barrancotta tried to stop Hodge from stabbing Bonito in the head.
Barrancotta took Hodge to the ground, Bonito got loose and discharged a Taser at Hodge. The report said if the Taser worked, and there was no proof it did, it "did not have any discernible effect." Barrancotta said he punched Hodge in the face to try to get him to drop the knife. Bonito said she stomped on Hodge's hand and he grabbed her leg and tried to bite her. Bonito kicked Hodge in the head and he finally dropped the knife.
Hodge kept struggling and trying to bite him, Barrancotta said. The struggle continued on the ground for another five minutes until Hodge was finally handcuffed. The report said Hodge kept struggling for another two minutes, then started moaning. An ambulance which had been waiting down the street arrived a couple of minutes later, but Hodge was nonresponsive.
There was a question of whether Bonito stepped on Hodge's neck or shoulder after he was down. Bodycam videos, released by the Attorney General's Office in December, were inconclusive. Bonito told the investigators she had her foot against Hodge's shoulder, with most of her weight on her other foot.
"While body camera video footage shows PO Bonito’s foot in the area of Mr. Hodge’s neck, there is simply no way to determine, from that video, the exact location of her foot or the amount of pressure, if any, that was being applied," the AG's report said.
Burton said in October that his three clients were cleared of wrongdoing by then-Chief Steven C. Preisch in a departmental hearing in the fall of 2019. But after Steven K. Abbott became chief in November 2019, he placed the three on desk duty. Bonito has been on administrative leave since the Hodge incident.
Burton said the "benign AG's report" should clear the officers to go back on full duty.
Mayor Michelle M. Roman said in a text message, "This is currently a personnel issue, therefore I cannot comment at this time."
The state report called on Lockport to do away with its 911 call center – a move long sought by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office – because having two call centers may have slowed the emergency medical response to the call.
The report also called for Lockport police to review their use of force policy to emphasize de-escalation, something the city already was planning to do in its state-mandated police reform report passed by the Common Council a few weeks ago.