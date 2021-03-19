Attorney general decides no charges will be filed in death of Troy Hodge

No criminal charges will be filed against any of the Lockport police officers or Niagara County sheriff's deputies who handled the case of Troy A. Hodge, a Lockport man who died after a confrontation with officers in front of his mother's home in 2019.
A news release from the state Attorney General's Office said its Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit "concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that a crime had been committed."
Hodge's mother, Fatima Z. Hodge, who called 911 on the night of June 16, 2019, to report her 39-year-old son was acting strangely, has a wrongful death suit pending against the city.
Troy Hodge was pronounced dead in Eastern Niagara Hospital after being subdued by four Lockport officers who said Hodge was armed with a knife. The report confirms that Hodge was armed with a knife and that a medical examiner said he suffered "sudden death associated with acute cocaine intoxication and prolonged physical altercation."
"While the medical examiner took note of 'multiple blunt force injuries of the skin, subcutaneous tissues, and muscles on the head torso, and extremities,' she opined that those injuries did not contribute to Mr. Hodge’s death," the 72-page report said. "The medical examiner deemed the manner of death to be 'homicide,' because the responding officers were involved in a physical interaction with Mr. Hodge; she explicitly noted, however, that the homicide designation did not imply that there was an intent to cause injury or that excessive force was used. The (Office of the Attorney General) retained and consulted with a private forensic pathology expert to review the autopsy report and findings, and upon review, that expert agreed with the cause of death as determined by the medical examiner."
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Troy Hodge,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “We engaged in an extensive and complete review of the facts in this case and determined that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that a crime had been committed. However, the actions of some of the officers raised serious concerns and should not go unaddressed. By narrowly tailoring the 'Use of Force' policy and training law enforcement to recognize signs of distress as a medical emergency, we can lessen the risk associated with high-stress situations such as the one we are addressing today. Troy Hodge’s death was a tragedy and we hope that the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will implement the recommendations we have made in our report.”
"The response to this incident, however, is cause for serious concern," the news release stated. Its report called on Lockport to do away with its 911 call center – a move long sought by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office – because having two call centers handling the response to the Hodge case may have hindered the emergency medical response to the call.
The report also called for Lockport police to review their use of force policy to emphasize de-escalation, something the city already was planning to do in its state-mandated police reform report passed by the Common Council a few weeks ago.